5 November 2022

If you’re attending the paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE), spend some time to check out this line-up of iconic cars presented by Karrus Classics at the entrance hall of the Setia City Convention Centre.

One of the models on display is a Proton Putra that has been restored by local specialist Dream Street Restoration (DSR). Bearing the identification number ‘DSR-008-C99’, the blue Putra you see here features a few unique touches as part of its commission, including a Tottenham Hotspur logo on the left fender, plenty of blue accents and 16-inch Advanti wheels, just to name a few.

The 4G93P 1.8 litre DOHC engine is retained but subjected to an overhaul and blueprinted by SS Motorsport Garage, with the transmission also getting fresh internals and tidied up via sandblasting to make it appear “fresh out of the factory.”

The Putra DSR is joined by another Proton that resonated with hot hatch fans, the Satria GTi. Karrus Classics offers refurbished units of the Satria GTi for RM45,000 a pop, with each undergoing a refurbishment process before being put on sale.

Fans of JDM cars will also get to see in person a Honda S2000, which has become a highly collectible model these days, with prices on the up in the used car market. This particular unit is finished in yellow and is fitted with a carbon-fibre hardtop, among other things.

Lastly, we have another JDM icon in the form of the second-generation SW20 Toyota MR2. Featuring a mid-mounted 3S-GE 2.0 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine – a turbo version was also available – the MR2 was sometimes called a “baby Ferrari” due to its design being reminiscent of the 348.