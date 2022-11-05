In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Pan Eu Jin / 5 November 2022 3:56 pm / 0 comments

The paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) 2022, co-sponsored by myTukar, Petron and Yinson GreenTech is taking place today between November 5-6 from 9 am to 7 pm. If you’ve been looking for a new or pre-owned car, head on over to Setia City Convention Centre!

Nissan will be present at the expo to showcase several models including the Almera Turbo, Serena seven-seater MPV, X-Trail SUV and the Navara pick-up. The Almera Turbo with 100 PS and 152 Nm starts from RM83,888 with all variants equipped with the Intelligent Forward Collision Warning and Intelligent Forward Emergency Braking (autonomous emergency braking). For an extra RM1,000 you can even have the Almera Turbo dressed up in a five-piece Tomei Aerokit Package worth RM8,000.

The facelift Nissan Serena seven-seater MPV was launched in Malaysia earlier this year with two variants available. The Highway Star starts from RM149,888 while the Premium Highway Star starts from RM162,888. The mild hybrid 150 PS and 200 Nm MPV gets Nappa leather upholstery in the Premium Highway Star variant with autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning and Intelligent Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection standard in both variants. For an additional RM1,000 the Serena can be upgraded with leatherette seat and ICE Cool tinting worth RM5,600!

Also present at the Nissan booth is the rugged Navara Pro-4X starting from RM148,600. The Pro-4X variant stands out from the regular Navara with a matte grey front grille frame, black emblems, roof rails and door mirrors with orange accents on the front bumper and fenders. For an additional RM1,000, the Pro-4X can be added with the Protection Package with oil sump and fuel tank guards, sports bar, a stainless steel kick plate and more worth RM10,950. Last but not least there is also a Nissan X-Trail on display that’s finished in the same Monarch Orange colour offered for the Skyline GT-R.

Apart from Nissan, brands such as Honda, Toyota, Subaru, Hyundai, Proton, Perodua, and Volvo will also be at the expo happening this weekend. Cycle & Carriage will be on site with an array of Mercedes-Benz vehicles while BMW and MINI vehicles will be showcased by Wheelcorp Premium.

There will also be attractive deals from paultan.org aside from the offers by participating brands. The first 200 customers to book a new car will receive a combined voucher of RM2,500. The total is made up of a RM500 voucher for V-Kool auto window film/auto coating, a RM500 voucher from Dodomat, a RM500 voucher by Blueair air purifier, a RM500 voucher for Recaro child car seats and a RM500 voucher by DK Schweizer for interior leather personalisation and customisation.

Co-sponsor myTukar will also be giving out RM1,000 vouchers to the first 25 customers who place a booking on a used car or trade in their car. Those who can’t be here enjoy the same deals so via its online platform. Those who trade in their vehicles will be given a RM500 V-Kool auto window film/auto coating voucher and a RM 500 Blueair air purifier voucher while the first 25 customers to book a used car will receive a RM500 Dodomat voucher and a RM500 Recaro child car seat voucher. Those who trade in a vehicle and book a used car in one go will see the voucher value increase to RM1,500.

That’s not all folks! Customers with confirmed new car bookings are entitled to a lucky draw with attractive prizes including ten smartphones worth RM2,300 each. The grand prize is a holiday package for two worth RM10,000!

Even as rules and regulations have relaxed with the country in an endemic phase, every possible measure is being taken to ensure the safety of visitors. Visitors are encouraged to wear masks at all times while at the event premises with hand sanitisers strategically placed around the event space.

Looking for a new or used car? See you at ACE 2022 today (November 5 and 6) between 9 am to 7 pm at the Setia City Convention Centre!