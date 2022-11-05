In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Pan Eu Jin / 5 November 2022 3:13 pm / 0 comments

The paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) 2022, co-sponsored by myTukar, Petron and Yinson GreenTech is taking place today between November 5-6 from 9 am to 7 pm. If you’ve been looking for a new or pre-owned car, head on over to Setia City Convention Centre!

Nissan will be present at the expo to showcase several models including the Almera Turbo starting from RM83,888. The Almera Turbo is powered by a 1.0 litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 100 PS at 5,000 rpm and 152 Nm of torque from 2,400 to 4,000 rpm. The engine is paired with an Xtronic CVT with D-Step Logic gearbox to drive the front wheels. Fuel consumption is rated at 18.4 km/L (5.4 L/100km).

The Nissan Almera Turbo at ACE 2022 is kitted up with a Tomei Aerokit package with two-tone bumper spoilers and side skirts. It’s also fitted with a boot lid spoiler, ICE Cool tinting, sports pedals and a footrest.

Specifying the Tomei Aerokit for the highest VLT variant adds door visors, Almera-branded scuff plates and door handle protectors. A Tomei GT wing can also be specified for an extra RM1,400 for all variants.

The Almera Turbo VL starts from RM83,888, VLP from RM89,888 and VLT from RM95,888 while the Tomei Aerokit (worth RM8,000) can be specified for an extra RM1,000 only. All Tomei accessories come with a three-year/100,000-km warranty.

Apart from Nissan, brands such as Honda, Toyota, Subaru, Hyundai, Proton, Perodua, and Volvo will also be at the expo happening this weekend. Cycle & Carriage will be on site with an array of Mercedes-Benz vehicles while BMW and MINI vehicles will be showcased by Wheelcorp Premium.

There will also be attractive deals from paultan.org aside from the offers by participating brands. The first 200 customers to book a new car will receive a combined voucher of RM2,500. The total is made up of a RM500 voucher for V-Kool auto window film/auto coating, a RM500 voucher from Dodomat, a RM500 voucher by Blueair air purifier, a RM500 voucher for Recaro child car seats and a RM500 voucher by DK Schweizer for interior leather personalisation and customisation.

Co-sponsor myTukar will also be giving out RM1,000 vouchers to the first 25 customers who place a booking on a used car or trade in their car. Those who can’t be here can do so via its online platform. Those who trade in their vehicles will be given a RM500 V-Kool auto window film/auto coating voucher and a RM 500 Blueair air purifier voucher while the first 25 customers to book a used car will receive a RM500 Dodomat voucher and a RM500 Recaro child car seat voucher. Those who trade in a vehicle and book a used car in one go will see the voucher value increase to RM1,500.

That’s not all folks! Customers with confirmed new car bookings are entitled to a lucky draw with attractive prizes including ten smartphones worth RM2,300 each. The grand prize is a holiday package for two worth RM10,000!

Even as rules and regulations have relaxed with the country in an endemic phase, every possible measure is being taken to ensure the safety of visitors. Visitors are encouraged to wear masks at all times while at the event premises with hand sanitisers strategically placed around the event space.

Looking for a new or used car? See you at ACE 2022 today (November 5 and 6) between 9 am to 7 pm at the Setia City Convention Centre!