In Advertorial / By Danny Tan / 5 November 2022 4:13 pm / 0 comments

It’s not everyday that you get to sample a variety of cars from different brands under one roof, but the paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) 2022 offers that opportunity to try cars for size and compare among models without having to go to several showrooms. Market leader Perodua has the Aruz and Ativa on hand. Bring the whole family for a seven-seater fitting session with the Aruz. Curious about the Ativa’s turbocharged power delivery? Test it here.

With plenty of attention on the new Alza, it’s easy to forget the Aruz, Perodua’s high-riding seven-seater. There’s plenty going for the Alza, but the new MPV has some key differences from the Aruz; the latter’s characteristics might appeal more to some families. Height is one – with a ground clearance of 220 mm, the Aruz rides 60 mm higher than the Alza, and a high seating position provides better visibility.

The Aruz comes with many of the good things we’ve come to expect from Perodua, including Advanced Safety Assist (ASA) 2.0 plus six airbags for a five-star ASEAN NCAP crash test rating. Latest features include auto door locking and side steps to assist entry and exit. There’s also a fresh Passion Red colour that’s present at ACE.

Still the only Perodua with a turbocharged engine, the Ativa’s 1.0 litre turbo blends performance with fuel economy, which is rated at 18.9 km/l (ECE mode). Max torque of 140 Nm is available from a low 2,400 rpm to 4,000 rpm, ensuring good acceleration. Power delivery is smooth and efficient thanks to the advanced D-CVT with seven-speed mode. Safety is top priority and the Perodua Smart Drive Assist range of features is simply unbeatable in the price segment.

Co-sponsored by Petron, Yinson GreenTech and myTukar, ACE 2022 promises amazing deals on a wide variety of vehicles. Participating brands include Honda, Toyota, Nissan, Hyundai, Proton, Perodua, Subaru and Royal Alloy scooter. Similar to the inaugural outing last year, the expo will also see representation from the premium segment, with Mercedes-Benz (through Cycle & Carriage), BMW/MINI (through Wheelcorp Premium) and Volvo (through Ingress Swede Automobile) also taking part in the event.

Just like at PACE, you’ll be able to test drive and purchase your ideal car at ACE 2022 – new or pre-owned, we’ve got you covered, with irresistible offers from the brands present at the show.

Aside from the promotions from participating brands, you’ll also be able to enjoy a host of deals being offered by paultan.org. The first 200 customers to book a new car will receive a RM2,500 combined voucher consisting of a RM500 V-Kool auto window film/auto coating voucher, a RM500 Dodomat voucher, a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, a RM500 voucher for Recaro child car seats and a RM500 DK Schweizer voucher for interior leather personalisation and customisation.

myTukar is also offering RM1,000 vouchers for the first 25 customers who make a booking on a used car or trade-in their car via the platform. Those who trade-in their ride will get a RM500 V-Kool auto window film/auto coating voucher and a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, while the first 25 customers who place a booking on a used car will get a RM500 Dodomat voucher and a RM500 voucher for Recaro child car seats. If you trade-in and book a used car at one go, the voucher amount increases to RM1,500.

The goodies don’t end there. Confirmed new car bookings will enter you into a lucky draw that can win you prizes, including ten smartphones worth RM2,300 each and a grand prize, consisting of a holiday package for two worth RM10,000!

Despite rules and regulations having eased up since the country moved into the endemic phase, we will still be taking every possible measure to keep you safe. Visitors are encouraged to wear masks at all times in the event premises, and hand sanitisers will be strategically placed at locations the event.

See you here at SCCC, 9am to 7pm! If Setia Alam is a bit too far for you or it’s a very busy weekend, you can still purchase at ACE in the comfort of your own home, or on the move – that’s because ACE 2022 is also online at acemalaysia.my.