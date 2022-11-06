In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Pan Eu Jin / 6 November 2022 1:01 pm / 0 comments

The paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) 2022, co-sponsored by myTukar, Petron and Yinson GreenTech, is in its second and final day from 9 am to 7 pm. If you’ve been looking for a new or pre-owned car, head on over to Setia City Convention Centre today!

Our co-sponsors, Petron, are present at ACE 2022 to display a range of products including its engine oils and also to spread the word on the Petron app for contactless refueling at Petron fuel stations. The app allows users to locate Petron fuel stations, redeem points collected from refuelling and also be in touch with the latest promotions! At its booth in ACE 2022, visitors who download the app are eligible to games to win attractive prizes. They include a shoulder bag, foldable bag, windbreaker and keychain.

On display at the Petron booth are synthetic and fully synthetic engine oil including Blaze Racing HTP 0W-40 (RM 320), Blaze Racing Fully Synthetic 5W-40 (RM293), Blaze Racing Fully Synthetic 0W-20 (RM220), Blaze Racing Synthetic 10W40 (RM170), Blaze Racing Synthetic Blend 5W30 (RM 170), Blaze Racing Premium Multi-grade 15W-40 (RM112), Blaze Racing Premium Multi-grade 10W-30 (RM112).

That’s not all; those who purchase Petron’s engine oil at the booth are entitled to a 10% discount and free gifts including a cordless screwdriver and an umbrella. For those who purchase a new car at ACE 2022, simply bring over the vehicle order sheet to the Petron booth and claim a RM50 refuel voucher. The voucher will be credited into the Petron app for immediate use.

Aside from our co-sponsors Petron, other big names such as Honda, Toyota, Nissan, Subaru, Hyundai, Proton, Perodua, and Volvo are also present at the expo. Cycle & Carriage are also at ACE 2022 with an array of Mercedes-Benz vehicles on display while BMW and MINI are showcased by Wheelcorp Premium.

There are also attractive deals from paultan.org aside from the promotions by participating brands. The first 200 customers to book a new car will receive a combined voucher of RM2,500. This includes a RM500 voucher for V-Kool auto window film/auto coating, a RM500 voucher from Dodomat, a RM500 voucher from Blueair air purifier, a RM500 voucher for Recaro child car seats and a RM500 voucher by DK Schweizer for interior leather personalisation and customisation.

Co-sponsor myTukar will also be giving out RM1,000 vouchers to the first 25 customers to place a booking on a used car or trade in their car. Those who can’t be here can do so via its online platform to enjoy the same deals.

Those who trade in their vehicles will be given a RM500 V-Kool auto window film/auto coating voucher and a RM 500 Blueair air purifier voucher while the first 25 customers to book a used car will receive a RM500 Dodomat voucher and a RM500 Recaro child car seat voucher. Those who trade in a vehicle and book a used car in one go will receive a RM1,500 voucher.

In case you need additional motivation to pull the trigger, customers with confirmed new car bookings are entitled to a lucky draw with attractive prizes including ten smartphones worth RM2,300 each. The grand prize is a holiday package for two worth RM10,000!

Even as rules and regulations have relaxed with the country in an endemic phase, every possible measure is being taken to ensure the safety of visitors. Visitors are encouraged to wear masks at all times while at the event premises with hand sanitisers strategically placed around the event space.

Looking for a new or used car? See you at second and final day of ACE 2022 between 9 am to 7 pm at the Setia City Convention Centre!