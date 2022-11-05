In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Pan Eu Jin / 5 November 2022 5:50 pm / 0 comments

The paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) 2022, co-sponsored by myTukar, Petron and Yinson GreenTech is taking place today between November 5-6 from 9 am to 7 pm. If you’ve been looking for a new or pre-owned car, head on over to Setia City Convention Centre!

Represented by Ingress Swede Automobile, Volvo’s array of vehicles on display include the new XC60 Recharge T8 Ultimate, facelift XC40 T5 and B5 Ultimate, the S60 T8 R-Design, XC40 Pure Electric and Recharge V60 T8 Ultimate.

Both the XC40 B5 mild-hybrid and Recharge T5 plug-in hybrid are available in a single variant – Ultimate – and are priced similarly at RM268,888. The Recharge V60 T8 Ultimate is priced from RM321,888, the XC60 B5 Plus from RM320,888, the XC60 Recharge T8 Ultimate from RM355,888 while the V60 Recharge T8 Ultimate is priced from RM321,888.

Aside from Volvo, other brands such as Honda, Toyota, Nissan, Hyundai, Proton, Perodua, and Subaru are also present at the expo. Cycle & Carriage are also at ACE 2022 to showcase Mercedes-Benz vehicles while BMW and MINI are represented by Wheelcorp Premium.

There are also attractive deals from paultan.org aside from the promotions by participating brands. The first 200 customers to book a new car will receive a combined voucher of RM2,500. It consists of a RM500 voucher for V-Kool auto window film/auto coating, a RM500 voucher from Dodomat, a RM500 voucher by Blueair air purifier, a RM500 voucher for Recaro child car seats and to top it off, a RM500 voucher by DK Schweizer for interior leather personalisation and customisation.

Co-sponsor myTukar will also be giving out RM1,000 vouchers to the first 25 customers to place a booking on a used car or trade in their car. Those who can’t be here can do so via its online platform to enjoy the same deals. Those who trade in their vehicles will be given a RM500 V-Kool auto window film/auto coating voucher and a RM 500 Blueair air purifier voucher while the first 25 customers to book a used car will receive a RM500 Dodomat voucher and a RM500 Recaro child car seat voucher. Those who trade in a vehicle and book a used car in one go will receive a RM1,500 voucher.

That’s not all. Customers with confirmed new car bookings are entitled to a lucky draw with attractive prizes including ten smartphones worth RM2,300 each. The grand prize is a holiday package for two worth RM10,000!

Even as rules and regulations have relaxed with the country in an endemic phase, every possible measure is being taken to ensure the safety of visitors. Visitors are encouraged to wear masks at all times while at the event premises with hand sanitisers strategically placed around the event space.

Looking for a new or used car? See you at ACE 2022 today (November 5 and 6) between 9 am to 7 pm at the Setia City Convention Centre!