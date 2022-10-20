In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Gerard Lye / 20 October 2022 6:29 pm / Comments are Disabled

The paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) will take place from November 5-6 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC), and it is the place to be to enjoy attractive offers on a wide range of vehicles from various brands. At ACE, which is co-sponsored by Petron, Yinson GreenTech and myTukar, you’ll be able to test drive and purchase your ideal car, be it new or pre-owned, just like it was at the Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE) in March.

For BMW fans, the German brand will be represented by Wheelcorp Premium, with several models set to be put on display at the event for you to get up close and personal with. These include popular offerings like the 218i Gran Coupe M Sport and the 530i M Sport LCI (facelift).

Those who are more eco-conscious can also check out BMW’s line-up of plug-in hybrid models, including the 330e M Sport, the X5 xDrive45e M Sport and the flagship 740Le xDrive M Sport. BMW PHEVs offer the flexibility of being able to run purely on electricity alone or provide dynamic performance when the electric motor works in tandem with the internal combustion engine.

Whichever BMW catches your eye, Wheelcorp Premium will be offering some enticing deals that can only be enjoyed over the two days at ACE. These include rebates of up to RM40,000, financing rates from as low as 0.77% as well as a complimentary queen size mattress worth RM8,200 from Italian company Magniflex.

These deals add to what you will get should you be one of the first 200 customers to book a new car at ACE, which includes a RM2,500 combined voucher consisting of a RM500 V-Kool auto window film/auto coating voucher, a RM500 Dodomat voucher, a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, a RM500 voucher for Recaro child car seats and a RM500 DK Schweizer voucher for interior leather personalisation and customisation.

myTukar will also be offering a RM1,000 worth of vouchers to the first 25 customers who make a booking on a used car or trade-in their car via the platform. Those who trade-in their ride will get a RM500 V-Kool auto window film/auto coating voucher and a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, while the first 25 customers who place a booking on a used car will get a RM500 Dodomat voucher and a RM500 voucher for Recaro child car seats. If you trade-in and book a used car in one go, the voucher amount increases to RM1,500.

If that’s not enough, confirmed new bookings will also entitle you to enter a lucky draw where you can stand to win attractive prizes. These include ten smartphones worth RM2,300 each as well as a grand prize of a holiday package for two worth RM10,000.

BMW is just one of a few premium car brands that will be at ACE, with others being MINI (also represented by Wheelcorp Premium) and Mercedes-Benz (represented by Cycle & Carriage). You’ll also find other brands like Honda, Toyota, Nissan, Hyundai, Proton, Perodua and Subaru at ACE.

While rules and regulations have eased up with the country currently in the endemic phase, we will still be taking every possible measure to keep attendees safe. As such, you are encouraged to wear masks at all times in the event premises and use hand sanitisers that are strategically placed at locations at the event. Once again, ACE takes place at SCCC from November 5-6. See you there!