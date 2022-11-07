Do your part and go back to your hometown to vote, they say. But it’s not easy getting tickets to do so, and we’re not yet talking about the costs involved.
Instead of just lip service, the KLSCAH Civil Rights Committee, Sayangi Kinrara and SKLHA Youth are actually doing something about it by organising free bus rides to the north, south and east of Peninsular Malaysia.
The GE15 free bus service will transport eligible voters from Puchong to their respective hometowns to vote. Election day is on November 19, and the buses will depart Dewan Masyarakat BK2 in Puchong at 8pm on November 18. That’s Friday night, for voting the next morning. To get to the departure point, you can take the LRT and alight at the Kinrara BK5 station.
Destinations include towns in Johor (Tangkak, Yong Peng, Johor Bahru, Pontian; another one goes to Muar and Batu Pahat), Kuantan, Penang, Alor Setar, Ipoh and Taiping, Kuala Terengganu and even to Kota Bharu. From JB to KB!
You’ll need to register for a seat here. The deadline for registration is next Wednesday, November 16. If you need more details, the organiser has a few contact persons and their phone numbers in the image above.
Comments
Thank you for the GE15 free bus service. The free bus service will transport everyone to vote for Game-Changing PH!
Agreed they will bring back horror stories of constant traffic jams due to bad planning by PH, overcrowded and overdeveloped due to greed of PH, everyday stress due to higher cost of living suffer from PH. Their feedback to the kampung folks will be Game Changing to Game Over PH once and for all. Make Malaysia Greater Again!
So you go ahead vote for BN and PN, if you think PH is not as good as BN and PN. But BN and PN will bring more corruption due to greed of BN and PN. Everyday stress due to higher cost of living suffer from BN and PN. Their feedback will also not going to vote those corruptions from BN, PN and PAS
Not very smart enough because you like orang pengrasuah and orang pengkhianat
Agree
At least PH time, doesn’t stole from peoples money as much as during BN time. Now, also got LCS scandal during BN rule now
Caring society working hand in hand with caring gomen to bring patriotic rakyat back home to correct the huge mistake of 2018. Well done to all but remember dont bring back Covid as well yea.
#KeluargaMalaysia #VotingStability
Yes, now time to vote out BN and PN to prevent steal money from peoples and preventing letting traitor politicians to lead again
As long as BN and PN running after GE15, won’t get any more doomed
As long as no BN and PN running after GE15, won’t get any more doomed
Yes, the wisely people shouldn’t vote for those corruptions from BN and PN
As long as no BN and PN running after GE15, won’t get any more doomed