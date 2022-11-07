In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 7 November 2022 10:13 am / 12 comments

Do your part and go back to your hometown to vote, they say. But it’s not easy getting tickets to do so, and we’re not yet talking about the costs involved.

Instead of just lip service, the KLSCAH Civil Rights Committee, Sayangi Kinrara and SKLHA Youth are actually doing something about it by organising free bus rides to the north, south and east of Peninsular Malaysia.

The GE15 free bus service will transport eligible voters from Puchong to their respective hometowns to vote. Election day is on November 19, and the buses will depart Dewan Masyarakat BK2 in Puchong at 8pm on November 18. That’s Friday night, for voting the next morning. To get to the departure point, you can take the LRT and alight at the Kinrara BK5 station.

Destinations include towns in Johor (Tangkak, Yong Peng, Johor Bahru, Pontian; another one goes to Muar and Batu Pahat), Kuantan, Penang, Alor Setar, Ipoh and Taiping, Kuala Terengganu and even to Kota Bharu. From JB to KB!

You’ll need to register for a seat here. The deadline for registration is next Wednesday, November 16. If you need more details, the organiser has a few contact persons and their phone numbers in the image above.