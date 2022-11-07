In a viral video posted on Malaysian police social media, a Honda RS150 rider is seen losing control of his motorcycle and falling after riding across some white road markings on the highway. While no information was given as to the fate of the rider, we hope his injuries were not serious.
In the video, what can be learned from the incident by other motorcyclists? As many riders know, paint on the road, no matter what the colour, is slippery, especially when wet and sometimes not even then.
While efforts can be made to avoid road markings, there are locations where there are simply too many markings and worse, in the wrong places like in the apex of corners. While braking or leaned over in a corner, the issue of reduced grip caused by road paint is exacerbated, regardless of wet or dry conditions.
In the video, the rider crosses the road marking which promptly destabilises the steering, causing a tank slapper. For those who might not know, a tank slapper is when the motorcycle’s handlebars go into an uncontrolled oscillation after the front forks are upset or unable to react fast enough, or in a proper manner, to road irregularities, or when the motorcycle’s fore-aft balance is thrown off by rapid acceleration or deceleration, and this can happen at any speed.
Some riders, in a misguided attempt to control tank slappers, install a steering damper, something commonly seen on racing motorcycles, or tighten the steering cone bearings. This does not solve the problem but only addresses the symptom because racing motorcycles are by design inherently unstable to allow quick changes of direction.
Holding on tight to the handlebars merely intensifies the tank slapper as the rider’s hand movements feed into the oscillation. To properly solve a motorcycle prone to tank slapping, attention should be paid to tyre wear, condition and pressure. Suspension should be adjusted to the rider’s weight and riding style, where possible, and weight distribution be done with care.
Bearings in the steering cone, swingarm and axles should also be in good condition. Whatever you do, when a tank slap occurs, don’t stiffen your arms, that only serves to push the bar movement back into the front wheel with subsequent loss of control.
Instead, relax your elbows but maintain a firm grip while gradually closing the throttle and if you have enough road space, the front wheel oscillation will work itself out. This happens because a motorcycle’s front wheel is a gyroscope and will naturally fall into a state of equilibrium, continuing to roll straight on.
In the meantime, if you’re riding on the roads and highways, be aware of the road surface. Ride within your capabilities and the capability of your bike and most of all, be safe and ride defensively.
Comments
Quoting: “there are locations where there are simply too many markings and worse, in the wrong places like in the apex of corners.”
Bradder those markings are there for a purpose, mainly safety, to indicate junctions, sharp corners, danger zones, I have never seen one just for show. Who da fuk ask that rider to overtake on the left, if he ridden on the lane, keeping to speed limit, and sufficiently behind the car, this incident would not have happen. Stop trying to justify human stupidity.
Have you even ridden a bike? You know what happens if bikers stay on lane? Cars overtake us dangerously, lorry and trucks honk at us. Always for a purpose? Come to northern southern highway at bertam sungai petani la wei. Look at emergency lane. On a 110km/h road. Go look and come back write what reason you think they are there. Because i can’t think of any. Also, tank slapper happened to me while going 60km/h, because the paint in my case also happens to be on uneven road.
Put some limit on saying things you don’t know la brader. It sound so stupid.
Hello Smiling Dude..might as well abolish all markings,according to your reasoning.
Why so serious is ngam.The markings have a purpose.Those JKR/municipal council workers are not paid to shake legs.
Hello don’t judge people like an idiot everyone makes mistakes the problem is the design is not idiot proof .
Mind ur words.u haven’t experienced a tank slapping at 60 km. n I believe u don’t ride a bike
Actually marking is for the road guide. Avoid to be on it if possible. Is just like u driving on a smooth wet road.
Point to note when straddling lanes. Road surfaces between 2 lanes could be different or uneven due to how roads are constructed or refinished. That’s the same effect running on painted lines. One side of the tyre will suddenly get different grip levels and pull aside.
Front tyre wear also will cause tank slappers….especially for those of us running 30/70 tyres as the big blocks eventually will wear uneven even with lots of thread left.
It happenned to me too, maybe lthe pant was too thick?
I agree. I fell from my bike near Bangi Tol gate last March because the road markings at the motorcycle lane were very slippery. Broke my shoulder in 2 places, still haven’t fully recovered until now.
Proper research must be done immediately to find better material, suitable for Malaysian climate.
There are good reason for those markings on the roads and for them to be thick. Haven’t all motorists learnt to avoid those markings, for own safety? Ride/Drive with safety in mind.
great advice! too bad no one will heed it. better advice is don’t ride too fsst… even THAT is hard to follow for most riders!
Those lines made of polymer based paints which slippery when wet.
Worse case the speed break lines are thicker and slippery. Guide lines by JKR says install speed break before corner, but hway owner just install it even at the apex of corners. This may disorientate and destabilise vehicle. Seen some serious accident happened due to thick speed breaker at mid corners; in Putrajaya as well. So far no comment abt this from road user.
The line is not for you to train cat walk, please ride on the road instead of the paint
My first experiences was nearly fall through a besi rail near the seremban highway going into mex. Dun know what’s the purpose of that thing??
Try braking on the RFID painted marking right before toll on wet day.. 8/10 times you WILL skid despite being slow..
Im a user of rs150. The main problem was the standard tyre that given from manufactured. The was not grip at all. Useless and dangerous for their users. You should change the tyre immediately for your safety
I met a contractor years ago buying household paint to make road marking, did this contribute to the slippery marking.
if u rode on thai’s roadway, it is significantly different. my experience in my solo ride to bangkok never been a problem. it seems like they are using different type of tarr & lining markings material which deceive us with the wet look but hell some of grip availability.
I thought it was Goyang Gerudi