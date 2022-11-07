In Bikes, Local Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 7 November 2022 6:55 pm / 0 comments

Reaching out direct to the customer, Yamaha Malaysia customers needing free warranty service for their new motorcycle can do so via the Yamaha Gen Blu app. Using the app, customers can register and redeem their free warranty service entitlement through Gen Blu rewards.

Upon redemption, the customer will be given a QR code on a digital service coupon which they can then show any authorised Hong Leong Yamaha Motor dealer and obtain a free warranty service. This move by Hong Leong is to ensure customers obtain their motorcycle service at an authorised dealers.

This measure also serves to eliminate cases of dealers removing the physical service tickets from the warranty booklet for new motorcycles and claiming the cost of service for themselves. The Gen Blu app is available from both the Apple App Store and Google Play.