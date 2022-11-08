In Bikes, International Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 8 November 2022 2:38 pm / 0 comments

Released for next year’s riding season is the 2023 Yamaha Tracer 9 GT+ Sport sports-tourer. The Tracer 9 GT+ Sport gets a major upgrade in the form of adaptive cruise control as well as a Unified Brake System.

As the first ever Yamaha motorcycle to be installed with adaptive cruise control, the Tracer 9 GT+ Sport has the ability to maintain road speed as well as distance to the vehicle in front. This is achieved with the use of millimetre wave radar connected to the inertial measurement unit (IMU), controlling engine speed and braking.

The IMU also controls the Unified Brake System when BC (Brake Control) is turned on. Yamaha emphasises its Unified Brake System is not a collision avoidance system. Instead, the IMU controls braking to maintain speed and distance when it calculates braking inputs are insufficient to prevent a collision with the vehicle ahead, thereby increasing brake pressure to help slow the Tracer 9 GT+ down.

The system also distributes braking force between the front and rear wheels, ensuring stability when under braking. When only the front brake is used, braking force is automatically applied to the rear wheel, with the degree of intervention calculated using IMU data related to changes in acceleration and lean angle.

It is also linked to the Tracer 9 GT+ Sport’s electronic suspension, and as well as assisting and regulating front and rear braking forces it also adjusts front and rear suspension damping to maintain chassis stability. A third generation up-and-down quick shifter allows clutchless downshifts when accelerating and clutchless upshifts when decelerating.

A 7-inch full-colour TFT-LCD screen serves as the instrument panel, with three selectable themes. With Bluetooth connectivity to the rider’s smartphone as standard equipment, the instrument panel also has Garmin full-screen navigation as an option.

Electronic semi-active suspension is installed on the Tracer 9 GT+ Sport, with KYB Actimatic Damper System. Two mode settings – Sport and Comfort – automatically adjusts damping to suit riding conditions.

Additionally, four riding modes now work in conjunction with the traction control, slide control, lift control and electronic suspension’s damping control to enhance rider control and safety. Also new are the handlebar switch assemblies which feature a joystick and home button to give a clear, logical layout and simple design with all switches backlit for better visibility in low light and night time riding.

Other upgrades to the Tracer 9 GT+ include a larger diameter rear brake disc, now 267 mom for a 9% increase in size, along with a USB-A charging port, new instrument panel bracket and revised windscreen stays. The rider’s seat is height-adjustable with new padding and revised shape for increased comfort.