9 November 2022 4:24 pm

Originally introduced in 1986, the EICMA show in Italy sees the return of Honda’s middleweight adventure-touring motorcycle, the 2023 Honda XL750 Transalp. The Transalp joins the Honda CB500X and CRF1100L Africa Twin to complete Honda’s adventure-touring lineup.

Designed as an all-rounder but biased towards touring and comfort, the Transalp carries a liquid-cooled, eight-valve parallel-twin (shared with the new CB750 Hornet) with 270-degree crank and SOHC displacing 755 cc. Power is claimed by Honda to be 90.5 hp at 9,500 rpm with a maximum torque of 75 Nm at 7,500 rpm going through a slipper and assist clutch equipped six-speed gearbox and chain final drive.

Ride-by-wire allows for five riding modes – four preset and one user customisable – listed as Sport, Standard, Rain, Gravel and User. The Transalp’s electronics riding suite includes engine power, engine braking, ABS and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) with integrated wheelie control with all information displayed on a 5-inch TFT-LCD screen.

There are four levels of engine power, three levels of engine braking, two levels of ABS, and five levels of HSTC available. HSTC and rear ABS can be switched off for off-road duty while the riding modes offer different combinations of each parameter.

For suspension the Transalp gets Showa 43mm SFF-CA (Separate Function Fork-Cartridge) upside-down forks with spring preload adjustment giving 200 mm travel and preload-adjustable rear monoshock with 190 mm travel with 210 mm of ground clearance. Braking is done with twin 310 mm diameter discs in front with dual two-piston callipers and a single 256 mm disc at the back with single-piston calliper.

Wheel sizing is 21-inches in front and 18-inches at the rear, mounted with 90/90-21 front tyre and 150/70-18 rear tyre on spoked wheels. The Transalp has a seat height of 850 mm with 16.9-liters of fuel carried in tank and tips the scales at 208 kg.

Three colour options are available – Matte Iridium Gray Metallic, Matte Ballistic Black Metallic and Ross White Tricolour. Additionally, five accessory packs are also available for the Transalp from the Honda catalogue – Urban with 50-liter top box, Touring which fits a 26-liter right and 33-liter left pannier, Adventure with side pipes, fog lights and radiator grill, Rally with quickshifter, engine guard, bash plate, off-road rally footpegs and knuckle guards with extensions; and Comfort gives you a three-liter tank bag, wind deflectors, comfort pillion footpegs and AC charging socket.