9 November 2022

Heading straight for the middleweight motorcycle market is the 2023 Suzuki GSX-8S. The spiritual successor to the Suzuki twins of the 1970s and 80s, the GSX-8S competes against market rivals such as the Kawasaki Z650, Yamaha MT-07 and Aprilia Tuono 660.

Power for the GSX-8S comes with a 776 cc parallel-twin, DOHC, liquid-cooled with four-valves per cylinder and fed by EFI. A six-speed gearbox and chain final drive delivers power to the 17-inch rear wheel shod with 180/55 rubber.

Inside the cockpit, a TFT-LCD full-colour instrument panel displays all the necessary information while LED lighting is used throughout, the design following the bigger GSX-S 1000. The GSX-8S comes with three riding modes, Mode A giving sharp throttle response while Mode B dialling response back a little and Mode C is Suzuki’s equivalent of rain mode.

The riding suite also includes ride-by-wire throttle, three-level traction control, low rpm assist for taking off from a stop without the engine stalling and an up-and-down quick shifter. Suspending for the GSX-8S is done by KYB, with upside-down forks in front and preload-adjustable monoshock in the rear.

Weighing in at 202 kg, the GSX-8S has a seat height of 810 mm with 14 litres of fuel carried in the tank. There are three colour options available – Pearl Cosmic Blue, Pearl Tech White and Metallic Matt No.2/Glass Sparkle Black.