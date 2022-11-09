In Bikes, International Bike News, Vespa / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 9 November 2022 10:23 am / 0 comments

2023 Vespa GTs

Updating its iconic scooter range at the 2022 EICMA show is Vespa, with the Vespa GTs, GTv, Primavera Colour Vibe and 946 10° Anniversario. The Vespa GTs range gets updates while retaining the steel body shell that has become legendary.

Amongst the new items for the Vespa GTs are new side panels, a new license plate bracket, and new shapes for the lighting system which is now fully LED. Also new are the mirrors, wider and more ergonomic handlebar and the electrical switchgear.

Also standard on the GTs is keyless start along with a more efficient braking system with added stopping power, with ABS and rear wheel traction control. There are four versions of the GTs and colour variants giving a total of 14 model variants while two engine choices are available – the 300 hope with 24 hp and the 125 i-Get.

2023 Vespa GTv

An extension of the GTs, the GTv is a sportier scooter updated with high-tech. A fully digital instrument panel is housed in a round enclosure, complemented with a sports inspired top cowl.

A nod to Vespa’s racing heritage is found in the two-tone solo seat with rear cowl that comes as a separate accessory. The five-spoke wheels are new, painted matt black with an orange graphics.

2023 Vespa 946 10° Anniversario (left), Vespa Primavera Colour Vibe

Covered in a special two-tone livery, the Primavera Colour Vibe is available in Arancio Impulsivo and Bianco Innocente colours, matched with floorboard in Ottanio turquoise. Contrasting black trim is used to highlight various components while the seat is black with anthracite stitching.

Celebrating a decade of the Vespa 946 is the 946 10° Anniversario, coming in an exclusive Vespa Green paint job. The pearlescent colour appears pastel at first glance, but then gains depth with illumination.