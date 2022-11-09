In Cars, Local News, Mitsubishi / By Danny Tan / 9 November 2022 3:56 pm / 0 comments

Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM) recently contributed three Triton 4×4 pick-up trucks to the Malaysia Red Crescent Society (MRCS). The Tritons will be used by the NGO for the upcoming flood season, to reach out and provide logistical support such as food, medical supplies and humanitarian help.

MRCS anticipates the upcoming northeast monsoon in Malaysia to bring heavy rainfall from November 2022 till March 2023. The Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) also alerted MRCS that although monsoon floods occur annually in identified risk areas, other parts of Malaysia could also face flash floods, particularly in cities.

“In line with Mitsubishi Motors Corporation’s social contribution activities, the company is making every effort to provide a wide range of support in response to disasters or emergency situations. Locally, we are humbled to partner with MRCS, an NGO which devotes its time to humanitarian services,” said Shinya Ikeda, CEO of MMM.

“We are confident that the Triton will assist MRCS to tackle the harshest of road conditions caused by heavy downpours such as extremely slippery roads, uneven terrains, and inundated roads all of which the Triton is capable of,” he added.

MRCS or PBSM has been involved in disaster response for more than six decades. Its role is based on the guidelines under the National Security Council (MKN) as the lead agency for disaster management and national security in Malaysia. Services offered by the NGO include early assistance in disaster preparedness, disaster relief during and after a tragedy, as well as disaster recovery.