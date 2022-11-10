In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 10 November 2022 11:34 am / 0 comments

Making an appearance at the 2022 EICMA show in Milan, Italy is the the 2023 Honda CL500 middleweight cruiser. The CL500 takes design inspiration from Honda’s ‘CL’ series motorcycles from the 1970s and 80s.

A trellis frame formed from round section steel tubes holds the 471 cc, DOHC two-cylinder mill. Power is claimed to be 46 hp at 8,500 rpm with 43.4 Nm of torque at 6,250 rpm going through a six-speed gearbox equipped with assist and slipper clutch to the rear wheel.

Calling it a “street scrambler” Honda has fitted the CL500 with a 19-inch front wheel and 17-inch rear along with a high-mounted exhaust exiting on the right. Tyre sizing is 110/80 in front and 150/70 at the back with suspension using telescopic forks and twin preload-adjustable shock absorbers.

Braking is done with a single 310 mm diameter disc on the front wheel, clamped by a two-piston hydraulic calliper while the rear wheel gets a 240 mm disc and single-piston calliper. Two-channel ABS is standard equipment and Honda says the CL500 is capable of light off-roading.

In the cockpit, a round LCD screen located just behind the handlebars displays all the necessary information including a gear position indicator. With LED lighting throughout, the CL500 has a seat height of 790 mm, tipping the scales at 192 kg with 12-liters of fuel in the tank.