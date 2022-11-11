In Local News / By Paul Tan / 11 November 2022 5:51 pm / 0 comments

We first reported of the brand new triple-gun DC charger at the PLUS highway’s Ayer Keroh south-bound R&R Overhead Bridge Restaurants (OBR) back in September, but now operator chargEV has officially announced that it is online and available to be used.

The site uses a ABB triple gun DC fast charger featuring 50 kW CHAdeMO, 50 kW CCS2 and 11 kW AC Type 2. 11 kW for AC is the figure shown in the app, we previously reported 43 kW based on the hardware specs of the charger.

To use it, you will need to use the ChargEV app to activate it. The use of the charger is currently free. More than one EV can use the charger at the same time at the moment, as depicted in the promotional photo above which shows a Kia EV6 using the CCS2 gun and a Nissan Leaf using the CHAdeMO gun.

Download the chargEV app using the links below:

LINK: chargEV (Apple)

LINK: chargEV (Google Play)