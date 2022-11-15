In Aston Martin, Local News, Motorsports / By Mick Chan / 15 November 2022 10:47 am / 0 comments

The i8 Vantage GT4 racing team has been launched for its entry in the 2022 Thailand Super Series in a showcase at the Sepang International Circuit here in Malaysia, for which the team is entered with Malaysian driver Adam Khalid, who drove the AMR Vantage under the i8 entry to a third-place finish at the Chang International Circuit last month.

Previous rounds of the 2022 Thailand Super Series have been run at the Bangsaen Street Circuit in Thailand as well as at the Marina Bay Street Circuit as a support race for the 2022 Singapore Grand Prix.

Led by team principal Weiron Tan, the team enters into the racing series in partnership with Aston Martin Racing Asia which provides professional racing support to partner and customer racing teams.

Aston Martin Racing Asia is headquartered in Hong Kong, and supports a range of Aston Martin Vantage-based GT racing cars such as this GT4 shown here, the GT8R and the GT3 with on-site parts support as well as engineering and technical support.

Countries and regions supported by Aston Martin Racing Asia include Hong Kong, China, Macau, Taiwan, South Korea as well as Southeast Asian markets.

Based on the current-generation V8-powered Aston Martin Vantage road car, the Aston Martin Vantage GT4 is the first rung on the ladder for customer-racing GT cars from the British marque, which team principal Tan describes as “80% road car and 20% race car”.

Its powerplant is the 4.0 litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine which produces 475 PS and over 550 Nm of torque in GT4 trim, mated to an eight-speed paddle shift-operated transmission driving the rear wheels.

For comparison, the Vantage GT3 for the GT3 or equivalent category of racing is rated in the region of 535 hp and 700 Nm torque, employing a six-speed Xtrac sequential manual gearbox with Alcon multi-plate clutch, and gets more aggressive aero.

The next round to be contested by the i8 Vantage GT4 team that concludes the series for this season will be in Buriram, Thailand on December 8 to 11 once again at the Chang International Circuit.

Aston Martin Vantage GT4