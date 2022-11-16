In Cars, Local News, Motorsports, Toyota / By Danny Tan / 16 November 2022 5:58 pm / 0 comments

The Sepang 1000KM (S1K) race happens this weekend – November 17-20 – at the Sepang International Circuit and Toyota is targeting nothing less than an outright victory for its Vios. This comes after a successful debut in the 2021 edition of the nine-hour endurance race.

UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) and Gazoo Racing Malaysia will be officially represented in the MTC and SP2 classes of the S1K. Tengku Djan Ley and Naquib Azlan will spearhead the MTC class to fight for the overall victory, an achievement the team came so close to achieving last year.

S1K will also see a total of 15 SP2 class Toyotas competing in the Gazoo Racing Vios Enduro Cup that is exclusive to, and open to all generations of the model competing in the Vios Challenge and Vios Sprint Cup race series.

“Endurance racing is the very pinnacle of motor-racing and the Vios, as well as models like the Yaris, have successfully demonstrated in the 2021 edition of the Sepang 1000KM that it has both the reliability and outright performance to become winners,” said UMWT president Ravindran K.

“The running of the Gazoo Racing Vios Enduro Cup further illustrate the capabilities of the standard-production Vios in this ultimate test, keeping in mind that the same cars have already endured six races in the Vios Challenge and another four one-hour races in the Vios Sprint Cup this year,” he added.

Toyota finished third and fourth in the premier MTC class of the 2021 race. The driver pairing of Hayden Haikal and Timothy Yeo had crossed the finish line in first place overall in their Yaris, three laps ahead of their nearest rival, but was later dealt a penalty which put them in fourth overall and third in the MTC. The second Toyota pair of Boy Wong and Dannies Ng in the Vios finished fourth in the MTC and sixth overall. Three Toyotas occupied the top five positions from a field of 39 entries.

Ravindran added that the Gazoo Racing Vios Enduro Cup will serve as a fitting finale for what has been an “extremely successful and memorable season of racing for Toyota”. Season 5 of the one-make race, which included the running of the inaugural Gazoo Racing Vios Sprint Cup incorporated into the national Malaysia Championship Series (MCS), recently concluded.

“Expanding beyond the Vios Challenge is in tandem with UMWT’s aspiration of establishing a bigger footprint and to make an impactful contribution to Malaysian motorsports. It ties in with our objective to continually build ever better products,” he said.

While the Vios Challenge and Vios Sprint Cup are known for its close and competitive short races, the Gazoo Racing Vios Enduro Cup will put teams, drivers and cars to the ultimate test over a distance of 1,000 km. There’s a total of RM30,000 in cash prizes with the overall champion set to take home RM10,000. Limited slots are still available, and you can call Janet at 016-3673300 to register or get more info.