17 November 2022

2022 Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

The lineup of 650 capacity motorcycles from Royal Enfield gets a new addition, the 2022 Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650, revealed at the EICMA show in Italy. Carrying cruiser styling, the Super Meteor is an all new design including the chassis, and is the first Royal Enfield motorcycle to carry an LED headlight.

Motive power is the same as its stable mates, the Continental GT650 and Interceptor 650 (priced at RM48,500 and RM45,500 in Malaysia, respectively), an air-/oil-cooled parallel-twin displacing 650 cc and fed by EFI. The Super Meteor produces a claimed 47 PS at 7,250 rpm and 52.3 Nm of torque at 5,650 rpm with power going to the back wheel via chain drive and a six-speed gearbox.

Weighing in at 241 kg, the front end is held up by 43 mm diameter upside-down forks with a travel of 120 mm while the back is fitted with twin shock absorbers with 101 mm of travel and preload adjustment. Wheel sizing is 19-invhes in front and 16-inches at the back, shod with 100/90 and 150/80 rubber.

Braking is done with a single 320 mm brake disc in front grabbed by a two-piston hydraulic calliper and a single 300 mm disc at the rear with two-piston brake calliper. Two-channel ABS is standard equipment and the Super Meteor carries 15.7-litres of fuel in the tank.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Tourer

Information the rider needs is displayed on a combination analogue and digital main meter while ancillary information is shown in a secondary round LCD panel which also shows navigation information when connected to the rider’s smartphone. Other riding conveniences include a 5 Volt USB charging socket.

Aside from the base model Super Meteor 650, there is also a Tourer version fitted with factory accessories. These include a pillion seat back rest and windshield with the rider having a choice of seven different paint schemes to choose from.