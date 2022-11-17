In Local News / By Danny Tan / 17 November 2022 12:56 pm / 0 comments

Click to enlarge

Bandar Utama residents, take note. Half of Lebuh Bandar Utama (two lanes) will be closed to traffic on the evening of GE15 election day, which is this Saturday, November 19. The closure will be from 6pm on Saturday till 2am on Sunday, and it’s to make way for vote counting for the Damansara seat, which will happen at the community hall in BU 11.

This is according to PJ district police chief Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid, who released a statement yesterday. The partial closure will be from the junction of Jalan BU 11/7 as you head down the slope from Sprint (before Beverley Residence) to the traffic lights after the community centre.

The two lanes on the right (right if you’re from Sprint) will be closed, so the left lanes will have a contraflow – one lane for each direction. It will be packed, so it’s best to avoid this stretch on Saturday night if possible. The cops are asking people to use alternative routes.

For GE15, former Puchong MP Gobind Singh will contest in Damansara, taking over from DAP colleague Tony Pua. The PH man will face BN’s Tan Gim Tuan and Perikatan Nasional’s Lim Si Ching.