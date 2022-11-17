In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 17 November 2022 10:13 am / 0 comments

Penang lang, there will be extra ferry trips this Saturday, which is of course GE15 election day. Penang Port has announced the addition of 10 trips for the ferry service linking the mainland to Penang island. Five will be from Butterworth and the other five will be from the Swettenham Pier Cruise Terminal in George Town.

As per the schedule released and attached above, the extra trips will slot in around lunchtime and evening. The extra trips from Butterworth are at 12pm, 1pm, 2pm, 4.30pm and 6.30pm. The extra trips from the island are at 12.30pm, 1.30pm, 2.30pm, 5pm and 7pm.

Those who need to cross the sea to vote can consider the ferry to avoid the jam.