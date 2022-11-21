In Local News / By Danny Tan / 21 November 2022 3:16 pm / 0 comments

JPJ has announced that commercial vehicles (CVs) that missed mandatory scheduled inspections at Puspakom due to public holidays related to Malaysia’s 15th general elections (GE15) will not receive saman.

Following the public holidays, Puspakom was closed on November 18 (last Friday) in all states. In the states of Johor, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu, Puspakom branches were closed on November 18 and 20 (Sunday) due to the weekends falling on Friday-Saturday in those states. Election day was on November 19.

So, CVs with inspection dates due during that period are exempt from saman. However, the vehicles have to undergo the mandatory inspection before November 25, which is this Friday. If rescheduling on MyPuspakom was not done, automatic refunds would have kicked in, and one will need to book a new appointment slot.