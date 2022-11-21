The Stormwater Management and Road Tunnel, better known as the Smart Tunnel, is one of the stretches in the Klang Valley that motorcycles and heavy vehicles aren’t allowed access, and this has been the case in the 15 years the route has been in operation.
Recorded public notice that motorbikes are prohibited from using the tunnel go all the way back to 2008, and reminders continue today in the form of signage mounted at the various ingresses going into the four km-long, double-deck motorway.
Of course, that hasn’t stopped bikers from using the tunnel, with enough videos and posts on social media highlighting this illegal activity over the years, despite repeated calls for motorcyclists to stop doing so. The reason for denying its use to two-wheeled vehicles is simple – the tunnel is narrow, and the potential for mishaps are high.
1200Hrs Penunggang dan pembonceng tidak dilindungi insurans jika berlaku kemalangan di dalam terowong. Mengapa ambil risiko? Sayangilah nyawa yang tersayang. Keselamatan anda keutamaan kami.#SMARTTunnel pic.twitter.com/VqWk9oTtC2
— Smart Tunnel (@Smarttunnel) November 21, 2022
Earlier today, its operator, Smart, once again issued a warning to motorcyclists that two-wheeled vehicles are not allowed access to the tunnel. In a tweet, Smart added the point that motorcyclists and pillion riders are not covered by insurance should they be involved in an accident inside the tunnel.
On its website, the company states that the only vehicles allowed to use the Smart Tunnel are passenger cars, MPVs and SUVs, the height of which does not exceed two metres. There are three entry/exit routes for the Smart Tunnel, namely at Sungai Besi, next to RMAF airport in Jalan Tun Razak, at the Kg Pandan roundabout, next to RHB Bank in Jalan Sultan Ismail and at the Park Royal Hotel traffic light, next to Berjaya Times Square.
