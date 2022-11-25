In Audi, Cars, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 25 November 2022 4:46 pm / 1 comment

Here’s a full gallery of the facelifted Audi A8L, which is available in Malaysia in a sole S line 3.0 TFSI quattro variant priced at RM1,046,907.50 on-the-road without insurance in Peninsular Malaysia. The four-ring brand’s flagship sedan is currently in its fourth generation (D5) – first launched here back in 2019 – and the mid-cycle update was revealed globally last November.

For the money, you’re getting a 3.0 litre biturbo V6 petrol engine with a 48-volt mild hybrid system that puts out 340 PS (335 hp or 250 kW) from 5,000 to 6,400 rpm and 500 Nm of torque from 1,370 to 4,500 rpm. The mill sends power to four wheels via an eight-speed tiptronic automatic transmission and Audi’s quattro all-wheel drive system.

This setup is unchanged from what we had before and allows the limousine to complete the 0-100 km/h sprint in 5.7 seconds and on to a top speed of 250 km/h. Claimed fuel consumption on a combined basis is 8.3 litres per 100 km, and also making a return is adaptive air suspension with selectable modes.

In terms of exterior equipment, the A8L comes with digital Matrix LED headlamps, OLED (organic light-emitting diode) combination taillights as well as 20-inch 20-spoke structure style alloy wheels in Graphite Grey.

The S line package is also standard and features a black, honeycomb-like insert for the wider singleframe grille and more subtle garnishes for the fog lamp surrounds on the redesigned front bumper. The rear bumper also gets reprofiled slightly as part of the facelift, while the headlamps have a distinctively new light signature.

As for the interior, it remains largely the same as the pre-facelift model, with highlights in the front passenger compartment being the hidden air vents, a four-spoke steering wheel and no less than three displays, two of which are touchscreens, with one ahead of the driver serving as the 12.3-inch Audi virtual cockpit plus.

Rear passengers also get their own 10.1-inch displays and rounding off the entertainment features is a Bang & Olufsen premium sound system. For comfort, there’s four-zone climate control, an extended ambient lighting system and all seats (upholstered in leather) come with ventilation and massage functions. All doors also come with a soft-close function, as is common among flagship sedans in this class.

On the safety and driver assistance front, the A8L comes standard with Audi pre sense front and rear, adaptive cruise control, efficiency assist, swerve assist, turn assist, lane change assist, an exit warning system as well as front and rear cross traffic assist.

The A8L arrives as a fully-imported (CBU) model and each purchase comes with a five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty, three years free maintenance and five years roadside assistance with Audi connect support.