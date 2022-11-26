In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 26 November 2022 12:38 am / 0 comments

The Selangor government has approved an allocation of RM145 million for the purpose of improving the network of road systems in the state next year. This was announced by menteri besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari in his presentation of the state’s 2023 budget yesterday.

According to Amirudin, a total of RM40.98 million will be distributed to the public works department (JKR) to carry out the construction of new roads in several locations. The areas involved are:

Kampung Sri Indah A to Sungai Buloh Hospital (RM10.98 million)

The Sungai Kelambu-Genting Sanyen connection road (RM13.5 million)

Kampung Ulu Chuchuh to Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) (RM16 million)

He said that these new roads would be a catalyst for economic growth in the areas surrounding several districts such as Gombak, Kuala Langat and Sepang.

In addition, a total of RM65.3 million has also been allocated to upgrade a number of major routes to ensure that they can accommodate an increase in traffic flow. They are:

Jalan Bukit Rimau in Klang

Jalan Reko in Hulu Langat

Simpang Tiga Jalan Rahidin in Sungai Buloh

The Jalan Kampung Bukit Dugang intersection in Sepang

The road to Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Tiram Jaya in Kuala Selangor

Jalan Sungai Panjang from the Kuala Selangor-Teluk Intan intersection to Parit Empat Timur in Sabak Bernam

The state has also allocated RM11.8 million for the construction and upgrading of bridges and overpasses. Projects that are expected to start in 2023 are:

The construction of a new bridge at Kampung Sungai Buah in Sepang

The construction of a new bridge at Sungai Serigala in Hulu Selangor

The upgrading of the Bagan Sungai Besar bridge in Sabak Bernam

Allocation has also been provided for several other infrastructure projects, including RM3 million for phase two of the installation of light-emitting diode (LED) street lights across the state, state road gazette work (RM1.5 million) and state route gazette programmes (RM2 million).