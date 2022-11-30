In Bikes, Electric motorcycles, Honda Motorcycles / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 30 November 2022 12:59 pm / 3 comments

Set for release in Europe mid-next year is the 2023 Honda EM1 e: electric scooter. The EM1 e: is part of Honda’s plan to release 10 or more electric two-wheelers globally by 2025 along with a more ambitious plan of having its motorcycle lineup being carbon neutral by 2040.

The ‘EM’ stands for Electric Moped and styling closely follows traditional scooter design language with short wheelbase and flat floorboard for easy mounting and dismounting while wearing work clothes. Primarily designed for urban mobility, the EM1 e: is intended for short trips in and around city areas.

This is borne out by its short travel range of 40 km from the single battery – Honda calls it a Mobile Power Pack (MPP) – supplied. The battery its swappable, allowing for charging using domestic current .

A rear wheel hub-mounted electric motor provides motive power but the power rating was not disclosed. No other details were released on the EM1 e: including its price which we expect will be announced during its market release in 2023.