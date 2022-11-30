In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 30 November 2022 11:36 am / 0 comments

Clean energy solutions provider Gentari, which is a subsidiary of Petronas, has launched Southeast Asia’s first 350 kW DC fast charger for electric vehicles (EVs) at X Park Sunway Serene located in the Sungai Way Free Trade Industrial Zone, Selangor.

Introduced as part of a partnership involving Gentari and EV Connection (EVC), new EV charging site has a total of 10 EV charging bays. The 350 kW DC charger is linked to two individual stations, each with a CCS2 charging gun that is currently configured to deliver 175 kW – the third bay is a waiting area.

The remaining EV charging bays include two for 180 kW DC charging, two for 22 kW AC charging and three for 7 kW AC charging. It should be noted that the EV charging site at X Park is the first to receive the Electric Vehicle Charging System (EVCS) licence from by the Energy Commission (EC), which ensures the safety of the facility’s structure and operations. Gentari and EVC’s upcoming charging hub located at the Bangi Golf Resort has also received the same EVCS licence from the EC.

“Gentari’s new high-speed charging hub at X Park Sunway Serene is expected to contribute significantly towards supporting a viable EV ecosystem by improving range confidence for EV drivers with a focus on the urban charging experience,” said Shah Yang Razalli, Gentari’s chief green mobility officer.

“As the first charging system to be licensed by EC, we are pleased to support efforts to standardise and govern Malaysia’s emerging green mobility sector, towards boosting consumer confidence. Gentari is also pleased to be the first to offer an equitable kilowatt hour (kWh) based pricing mechanism, demonstrating our team’s customer-centric mindset and pace to act,” he added.

On the mention of pricing, users are charged by kWh instead of time, so you’ll pay based on how much power your EV takes in. Effective December 1, 180 kW DC charging costs RM1 per kWh, while it is RM1.20 per kWh for 350 kW DC charging. As for AC chargers, both 22 kW and 7 kW cost RM0.55 per kWh.

“We hope that the provision of a diverse range of affordable and accessible fast-charging infrastructure at X Park, Bangi Golf Resort and future licensed installations nationwide will help spur the EV adoption rate among Malaysians. This location in Sungai Way is well-positioned to serve residential and business EV users around Petaling Jaya who are looking for reliable and convenient charging facilities with a shorter charge time,” commented Lee Yuen How, managing director of EVC.