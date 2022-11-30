In BMW, Cars, International News / By Pan Eu Jin / 30 November 2022 11:37 am / 0 comments

With sustainability and environmental preservation at the focal point of every car manufacturer, BMW is encouraging vehicle owners to stick to their existing cars instead of replacing them.

According to Monika Dernai, head of sustainability at BMW, vehicle owners should look into extending the lifespan of their existing cars instead of replacing them with new ones. It was suggested that by doing so, it’s a simple way of reducing waste and the impact of automobiles on the environment. Dernai also pointed that vehicles should be made to last longer.

“We really need to think about prolonging the lifespan of car and rather than having a used car market where you sell cars to each other, perhaps take the existing car and extend its lifespan,” said Dernai to a report by AutoExpress.

Instead of replacing the old cars, Dernai proposed refurbishing the interior and retrofitting old vehicles with modern upgrades to keep them fresh.

Dernai also noted that new skill sets are needed in the automotive aftermarket industry where cars are designed in a way that the seat can be removed and replaced with a new one. Not only does it help preserve an existing car, but it also creates a business model for BMW – all while reusing and recycling as much as possible with minimum waste.

What do you think of this approach? Instead of buying a new car, would you prefer to have one that’s compatible with modular upgrades while maintaining the old shell?