Mohan K Ramanujam / 1 December 2022 4:24 pm

Entering the small scooter market in Malaysia is the 2022 Benelli Panarea 125 scooter, priced at RM6,888. Pricing does not include road tax, insurance or registration and the Panarea 125 comes with a 20,000 km or two-year warranty against manufacturing defects.

Intended for the budget conscious commuter, the Panarea 125 comes with a 124 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder mill with both electric and kick starting, fed by EFI. Power is rated at 8.44 HP at 7,500 rpm with 9.2 nm of torque at 6,000 rpm with power getting to the ground via CVT gearbox and belt drive.

The Panarea 125 rolls on 12-inch wheels shod with 100/90 front and 110/90 rear tyres. Braking in done with a hydraulic single 190 mm diameter brake disc on the front wheel and a mechanical drum brake at the back.

Suspension uses telescopic forks in front while a single shock absorber holds up the rear end. 4.6-litres of fuel is carried in the tank with the Panarea 125 tips the scales at 104 kg while seat height is set at 760 mm.

Mounted on the handlebars is a combination analogue speedometer with a secondary LCD display showing all the necessary information the rider needs. There are four colour options available for the Panarea 125 – Black, Yellow, Red and White.