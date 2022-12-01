In Bikes, Electric motorcycles, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 1 December 2022 12:11 pm / 2 comments

Beginning 2023 Indonesia plans to subsidise electric motorcycles to increase affordability and stimulate sales. Coordinating Minister of Maritime and Investment Affairs Luhut Pandjaitan said Indonesia is finalising the scheme which will see 6.5 million rupiah (RM1,833) put towards each individual purchase of an electric motorcycle with a similar scheme being considered for cars.

“If you want to swap your motorbike to electric one next year, do it. You will get a subsidy,” said Pandjaitan while addressing a banking forum. Indonesia plans to have at least 1.2 million electric motorcycles and 35,000 electric cars on the road by 2025, according to a Reuters report.

Current uptake for electric vehicles in Indonesia is growing but industry groups have pointed the sales and adoption rate is low due to the higher purchase price. Indonesia has provided a tax rebate for sales of electric and hybrid vehicles since 2019.