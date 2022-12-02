In Local News, Public Transport / By Anthony Lim / 2 December 2022 12:33 pm / 0 comments

In conjunction with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Keretapi Tanah Melayu (KTMB) has announced that it is offering free rides for persons with disabilities (OKU) this Saturday and Sunday (December 3-4).

The rail operator said that the free rides being offered this weekend are available for all KTM Komuter services in the Klang Valley and northern sectors. It said that the initiative is being repeated after it received an encouraging response when it was introduced last year, as Bernama reports.

“Statistics show that in 2021, a total of 37,363 PwDs used the KTM Komuter service, while as of October, statistics show an increase to 74,458 disabled passengers,” the company said via a statement.

To enjoy the free rides, persons with disabilities – and one accompanying passenger – only need to present their official OKU card issued by the ministry of women, family and community development, as well as their identity card, at the KTM Komuter ticket counters. For more details, visit the KTMB website.