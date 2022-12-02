In Honda, International News, Technology / By Mick Chan / 2 December 2022 10:55 am / 3 comments

Honda has unveiled a host of new driver assistance technologies to the Honda Sensing 360 and Sensing Elite driver assistance systems, which will be rolled out gradually starting in 2024 for the Honda Sensing 360 suite, and from the ‘mid-2020s’ for the Honda Sensing Elite ensemble.

The Honda Sensing 360 suite will work to reduce driver burden by detecting abnormal conditions which occur to the driver as well as the vehicle’s surroundings, thus reducing the risk of collisions.

Key functions that feature in the latest iteration of Honda Sensing 360 are Advanced In Lane Driving with Hands-off Function, Advanced Lane Change with Hands-off Function, Driver Emergency Support System and Exit Warning, plus frontal collision avoidance that is assisted by technology that will detect the driver’s condition as well as other risk factors, according to Honda.

These are added to the existing batch of systems in the Honda Sensing 360 suite which already includes the collision mitigation braking system (otherwise known as autonomous emergency braking or AEB), front cross traffic warning, active lane change assist and lane change collision mitigation.

The Advanced In Lane Driving with Hands-off Function will also hold the vehicle in the centre of its lane while maintaining a pre-set speed when there is no other vehicle detected in front of it. In curves, the system will also aid the driving in smoothly negotiating the bend by reducing speed according to the curvature of the road. When another vehicle is detected ahead, the system will assist the driver in following the vehicle while maintaining a safe distance.

This function also features a driver emergency support system, where in the event the driver is not responsive to the system’s requests for a handover, to regain control of the vehicle, the system will gradually slow the vehicle and bring it to a halt in its own lane.

The alerts are by escalating alarm sounds to urge the driver to respond, and if the driver continues to be unresponsive, the system will gradually slow and stop the vehicle, while activating the horn and hazard lights to keep the vehicle and its driver and occupants – as well as other road users – away from a risk of collision.

Meanwhile with the Advance Lane Change with Hands-off Function activated, the system will assess the situation and help the driver make a lane change and pass a slower vehicle in front, notifying the driver and then helping to execute the manoeuvre and returning to the original lane afterwards.

When stopped, Exit Warning helps detect traffic approaching from behind the vehicle, and will flash in indicator and sound an alarm in case there is a risk of the vehicle door being opened into the path of approaching traffic.

The aforementioned features are also complemented by other systems to detect the driver’s condition and assess the risk factors in order to help avoid a frontal collision. These consist of driver attention warning and collision warning, in-lane collision avoidance assist technology, and emergency steering support technology.

In addition to the Honda Sensing 360 ensemble suite, the Japanese manufacturer is also developing Honda Sensing Elite, which it calls the flagship variation of Honda Sensing. Here, Honda will continue to develop technologies to assist drivers on roads other than highways, including a hands-off function while driving in traffic on arterial roads.

Automatic parking assist also joins the Honda Sensing Elite ensemble, which now enables the automatic parking of the vehicle into and driving out of the garage or parking space of a residence. Future versions will have an automatic valet function, where drivers will be able to hail their vehicle remotely or disembark wherever they go, in addition to their home location, says Honda.

These efforts by Honda are aimed at halving global traffic collision fatalities involving both Honda automobiles and motorcycles by 2030, by aiming to equip all of its new automobile models globally with Honda Sensing, both 360 and Elite variations with a motorcycle detection function by 2030, and to equip all new models in all major markets with Honda Sensing 360 also by 2030.