In Cars, Ford, Local News / By Pan Eu Jin / 6 December 2022 11:23 am / 4 comments

Sime Darby Auto Connexion (SDAC), the sole distributors of Ford vehicles in Malaysia, has broke ground for its new 3S centre in Penang to further elevate customer experience and prospects in the Northern region.

Spanning 45,000 sq ft, the RM16.6 million facility will feature 18 service bays and the capacity to display a total of six vehicles. It’s expected to be complete by the first quarter of 2024, featuring state-of-the-art facilities built from the ground up in accordance with Ford’s global standards.

The new 3S centre will be located along Jalan Baru Seberang Prai to provide ease of access to those living in the area. Officiating the groundbreaking ceremony was Turse Zuhair, managing director of SDAC, George Ngian, head of distribution sales of SDAC and Peter Chan, dealer principal of SDAC Penang.





From left: George Ngian, Turse Zuhair and Peter Chan.

“As a 3S centre offering end-to-end services, the facility will provide greater convenience and accessibility for customers in the area. This investment is a clear reflection of our commitment to meet the needs of the market as we strive to raise the bar in customer experience,” said Turse Zuhair.

DJ Simpson, managing director of Ford Asia Pacific Distributor Markets, added, “Together with Sime Darby Auto Connexion, we are pleased to continue expanding our network in Malaysia with this latest facility. Penang is a key market with strong prospects for Ford and Sime Darby Auto Connexion.”