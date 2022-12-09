In BMW, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 9 December 2022 2:31 pm / 0 comments

First revealed in May this year, the G82 BMW M4 Competition 50 Jahre has now made its way to Singapore, with just three units being offered to customers. The special model celebrates the 50th anniversary of BMW’s M division and is priced at SGD567,888 (about RM1.85 million) inclusive of COE

Visually, the 50 Jahre cars come in either Imola Red, Macao Blue or Brands Hatch Grey, each with 19-inch front and 20-inch rear M forged alloy wheels, which come in a double-spoke design and can be had for the first time in Gold Bronze matte. Behind the wheels are M compound brakes with calipers painted in high-gloss red.

Other items that are part of the standard specification include an M Performance rear wing made of carbon-fibre, with the material also being for many other exterior components like the side scuttles and rear diffuser.

Inside, the door sills bear the lettering ‘Edition 50 Jahre BMW M’, with further reminders that you’re in the celebratory model being a ‘M4 Edition 50 Jahre BMW M’ metal plaque on the centre console, and imprints on the headrests of the M sports seats.

Mechanically, the 50 Jahre cars are not different from a regular M4 Competition, with an S58 3.0 litre twin-turbo straight six pumping out 510 PS (503 hp) and 650 Nm between. An eight-speed M Steptronic automatic transmission with Drivelogic is standard, with drive going to the rear wheels.

Besides the M4 Competition 50 Jahre, BMW Asia also brought in the M4 CSL, with both models currently on display at the Performance Munich Autos showroom on Alexandra Road from December 6 to 14. There’s no pricing listed for the M4 CSL, but trust that it costs a lot more than the 50 Jahre model.

Limited to just 1,000 units worldwide, the M4 CSL packs even more power at 550 PS (543 hp) while retaining the same peak torque output. It’s also lighter by some 100 kg and boasts a revised design as well as various other performance improvements.

The revisions enable it to become the fastest series production BMW to lap the Nürburgring Nordschleife with a time of 7 minutes 15.677 seconds. That time is on the 20.6-km version of the track, while it is 7 minutes 20.207 seconds on the longer 20.832-km circuit.

