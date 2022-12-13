In Local News / By Danny Tan / 13 December 2022 5:05 pm / 0 comments

Click to enlarge map

NKVE users, take note. PLUS has announced a temporary closure of the middle and left lanes of a stretch on the NKVE from Setia Alam, northbound. The exact location is KM9.0 to KM9.32 at the Shah Alam exit and Elite Highway interchange. The closure is from December 15 to 18, from 10pm to 6am daily, and it’s for pavement rehabilitation works.

As this is at an intersection, it’s not straightforward. There’s a detour for those from Setia Alam heading to KLIA and the south via the Elite Highway. If that’s you, exit the NKVE at the Shah Alam toll plaza and drive along Persiaran Gerbang Utama. Then, make a U-turn at the roundabout near the Tengku Ampuan Jemaah mosque in Bukit Jelutong. From there, you can proceed to the Elite Highway. See the map above.

The right lane of the affected stretch is still passable to traffic during the work hours, but only to Subang/KL/Ipoh and not to the Elite Highway. Take note, plan your journey and follow the signs and/or personnel at the location. Drive safe.