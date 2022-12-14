In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 14 December 2022 12:15 pm / 0 comments

If you’re looking to usher in the new year with a new car or simply cap a successful year with a fresh set of wheels, the Sime Darby Auto Selection Christmas Sale is where you want to be!

Happening this December 16-18, those who book a car will receive surprise gifts including discount vouchers up to RM5,000, BMW Lifestyle merchandise and a window tint package.

Vehicles by various Auto Selection dealers will be on sale at the event this weekend. Customers will be spoilt for choice at the Christmas Sale featuring up to 200 used and certified pre-owned vehicles with marked-down prices to suit various budgets, needs and lifestyles.

The wide range of vehicles on offer at the Sime Darby Auto Selection Christmas Sale includes those from Mercedes-Benz, BMW, MINI, Jaguar, Land Rover, Volvo, Toyota, Honda, Mazda, Ford, Hyundai, KIA along with those by local manufacturers Proton and Perodua.

All vehicles on sale will be accompanied by an extended warranty programme, free service package and high trade-in value. Other services available that weekend includes free vehicle inspection and valuation. For more information on this weekend’s Sime Darby Auto Selection Christmas Sale, please WhatsApp 012-318 6976 or 013-200 3335 or log on to the Sime Darby Auto Selection website to view the range of vehicles available.

Looking to snag a deal on a new set of wheels to end the year? Head on to the Sime Darby Auto Selection Christmas Sale located at Lot 33, Auto Selection Glenmarie from December 16-18!