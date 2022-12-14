In Safety / By Paul Tan / 14 December 2022 7:31 pm / 4 comments

DashCam Owners Malaysia Facebook group member Jonathan posted footage of this near collision between a Volvo XC60 and a Perodua Myvi happen at a toll plaza. Fortunately thanks to the Perodua Myvi driver’s quick reflexes, nothing happened.

The Volvo XC60 was seen close to the right-most RFID lane at a toll plaza at a distance of just 4-5 cars away from the toll (yet at the same time not quite in the RFID lane) when he suddenly decided to switch 3 lanes to his left into the SmartTAG lane.

A Perodua Myvi was already in the SmartTAG lane and had to quickly switch to the next SmartTAG lane in order to avoid a collision. This is dangerous driving on part of the Volvo driver and should not be emulated.

Always make sure you are in the correct lane well ahead of the toll plaza so you do not have to make last minute lane changes like this. If you are bad at remembering whether you want to use RFID or SmartTAG, just stick to one no matter how long the queue is at a particulate lane.

If you somehow accidentally get into an RFID lane when you are not supposed to, and if the next lane is a Touch n Go lane, just use the Touch n Go lane as the payment method is the same as a SmartTAG lane.

In this case, the Volvo could have used the Touch n Go lane that the car was already in, but instead a decision was made to drive dangerously over to the SmartTAG lane just for the convenience of not having to wind down a window to tap the Touch n Go card.

We should be better on the road, please don’t drive like this.