In Cars, International News, Mitsubishi / By Danny Tan / 15 December 2022 11:47 am / 3 comments

Mitsubishi Motors recently announced that it had passed the milestone of exporting five million vehicles from Thailand, and a ceremony was done at Laem Chabang port as the milestone batch of cars were loaded on the Monoceros Leader ship.

Mitsubishi Motors Thailand (MMTh), MMC’s local production and sales company, currently has three production plants and one engine plant in Laem Chabang in the Chonburi province. It is Mitsubishi Motors’ largest production base outside of Japan. In 2015, Mitsubishi opened an R&D proving ground in Thailand, the first such facility outside of its home country.

“Thailand is one of our most important bases, and its importance will continue to increase in the future. Reaching an export volume of five million vehicles is a step to the continuous growth and expansion of production volume in Thailand,” said Takao Kato, president and CEO of Mitsubishi Motors.

“We will continue to focus on Thailand as the main region that drives our activities in ASEAN countries, which are the foundation of our business. At the same time, we will contribute to the development of the automobile industry in Thailand,” he added.

MMC established a sales company in Thailand in 1961 and started production in the kingdom in 1964. In 1988, the company became the first automotive manufacturer to start exporting from Thailand. Today, MMTh exports vehicles to over 120 countries across the globe, and in 2021, approximately 90% of the 340,000 vehicles (including knockdown units for CKD elsewhere) produced in Thailand were for export.