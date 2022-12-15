In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 15 December 2022 4:21 pm / 0 comments

A Porsche is always a Porsche, with a saying “there’s no old Porsche, only new owners.” Porsche Pre-Owned Cars are just as thrilling to drive today as they were the day they left the factory. They are the fulfilment of a dream and deliverer of timeless emotions.

Enjoy peace of mind ownership knowing that every pre-owned vehicle has been subjected to a 111-point certified check in accordance with Porsche global standards. For even greater assurance, all Porsche Approved vehicles are restored with genuine Porsche parts and come with 24 months of approved warranty and roadside assistance.

If you’re convinced, the only thing left to do is find the ideal Porsche Approved vehicle of your dream, which you can do at Porsche Centre Johor Bahru’s open house event from December 17-18, 2022.

From the iconic two-door sports car that is the 718 Cayman to the stylish four-door Panamera and even popular SUVs like the Cayenne and Macan, there is a vast selection to check out, and you will find something that appeals to you when you spend your weekend at the new Porsche Centre Johor Bahru.

On top of that, vehicle appraisal programmes are available via appointment basis should you be interested to trade-in your current Porsche.

Step into the world of Porsche by registering your interest for the Porsche Pre-Owned Car Day at Porsche Centre Johor Bahru on December 17 and 18 from 10am to 5pm.