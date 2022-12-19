In Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 19 December 2022 4:13 pm / 0 comments

In a pre-dawn operation, Ampang Jaya police Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) seized 19 motorcycles. In the “Road Hooligan” operation that ran from 1.00 a.m. to 6.00 a.m., police also issued 92 summons for offences such as not having a driving licence, expired road tax, modification to the vehicle and modified exhaust.

The 19 motorcycles were seized under Section 64 (1) and Section 6 (4) of the Road Transport Act 1987 and brought to the JSPT police station. Owners of the motorcycles will be summoned to the station for further action.

Such operations will continue to be carried in Ampang Jaya to detect and take action against road users flouting the law, with a focus on motorcyclists that illegally modify their bikes and exhausts systems. Police advise road users to obey the road rules and regulations, and avoid illegal activities.