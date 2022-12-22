In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 22 December 2022 11:42 am / 7 comments

A scary accident involving a lorry and motorcycle on a highway in Kuala Lumpur was captured on video recently and went viral after it was posted on the We are Malaysians Facebook page.

In the video dated December 20, 2022, the recording car was driving up to a lorry on the right lane at a modest pace. A few seconds later, the lorry decides to make a switch to the middle lane, following which a motorcycle overtakes the recording car from the left and proceeds forward.

As the motorcycle moves ahead of the recording car, the lorry applies its turn signal and re-enters the right lane to overtake another car, but the motorcycle was unable to avoid in time, crashing into the lorry. The impact unbalances the rider, who is then flung off the bike into the guardrails.

The driver of the recording car then had to slam on the brakes to avoid hitting the rider on the road ahead, while also blaring the horn to get the lorry driver’s attention. However, it seems the lorry driver did not hear anything and proceeded to drive forward.

This unfortunate accident is a reminder to always be mindful on the road. Heavy vehicles such as lorries and oil tankers typically have larger blind spots, which is exceptionally risky for smaller vehicles like motorcycles that enter them.

It is always better to give large vehicles room on the road as drivers of such vehicles are sometimes unaware that you’re in their blind spot. Even so, drivers of heavy vehicles should put maximum effort to check their surroundings before making any manoeuvres to avoid unwanted incidents such as this.