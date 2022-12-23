In Local News / By Danny Tan / 23 December 2022 11:41 am / 0 comments

Here’s a good gesture from JPJ Terengganu. The state road transport department is offering free document replacement and renewal for flood victims in the flood-stricken state. This means that those who lost or damaged their driving license (LMM), road tax (LKM) and vehicle ownership certificate (VOC a.k.a. geran) can get new ones without cost.

“The procedure is not difficult. For documents that are damaged, the owner needs to present the original damaged document at any JPJ counter in the state. For documents that are damaged or lost in the flood, the owner needs to present a copy of a police report or a copy of the disaster victim registration form issued by Jabatan Kebajikan Masyarakat (JKM) or the district office,” explained JPJ Terengganu director Zulkarnain Yasin.

“At the same time, we will also collaborate with JKM to further ease the process for flood victims if they do not have the required document copies,” he added.

While there’s no timeframe for flood victims to do so, Zulkarnain advised victims to make applications as soon as they leave the temporary flood relief centres. He was speaking to reporters while visiting flood victims at the relief centre in SK Kompleks Gong Badak in Kuala Nerus, Terengganu yesterday, reported by Harian Metro.