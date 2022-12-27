In BMW, Cars, International News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 27 December 2022 10:15 am / 0 comments

Multiple motorcycle world champion Valentino Rossi will join the BMW BMW M Motorsport Works driver team in 2023. Rossi’s first appearance for BMW will be at the 12-hour endurance classic in Bathurst, Australia scheduled for February third next year, under the BMW M Team WRT banner.

Driving a BMW M4 GT3, Rossi will have Maxime Martin and Augusto Farfus as co-drivers. Rossi has previously done drive tests for Ferrari in Formula 1 and Mercedes, as well as participating in the GT World Challenge Europe with Team WRT in the 2022 season.

As a works driver, Rossi will make further race and test appearances in various BMW M Motorsport racing cars. “Last year I started racing seriously in cars and I finished my first season with the WRT team with whom I got on very well and I am very happy that the WRT team chose BMW M Motorsport as a new partner,” said Rossi.

“I have already had a chance to test the BMW M4 GT3 twice and the feeling with the car is very good. I think we could be competitive next season,” he added. “I still have a lot to learn and improve, but I hope to be up to the task and fast enough to fight during the race weekends,” Rossi said.