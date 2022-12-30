In Bikes, International Bike News, KTM / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 30 December 2022 4:14 pm / 0 comments

Getting a minor update for next year is the 2023 KTM 1290 Super Adventure R, sitting just below the 1290 Super Adventure S in the KTM catalogue. For next season, the 1290 Super Adventure R comes with some pupates, foremost amongst which is Turn-by-Turn+ navigation, displayed on the 7-inch TFT-LCD screen, that allows the rider to set the route and diversions through a pod mounted joystick.

Things stay the same in the engine room, with power coming from KTM’s 1,301 cc LC8 V-twin producing 160 hp and 138 Nm of torque mated to a six-speed gearbox. The engine heat management has been revised with more hot air diverted away from the rider.

Completing the makeover for the 1290 Super Adventure R for 2023 are new graphics taking inspiration from KTM’s motorcycle racing efforts. As a top-end model the KTM lineup, standard equipment includes LED lighting, smartphone connectivity, smart key, ride modes, cruise control, cornering ABS and tyre pressure monitoring. Also standard is traction control, with a special Off-road mode for both ABS and Traction Control that is able to be switched off.

The 1290 Super Adventure R is equipped with spoked aluminium wheels, a 21-inch wheel in front and an 18-incher at the back, shod with Bridgestone AX41 tyres. Suspension uses WP XPlor forks in front, with 48 mm diameter fork tubes, fully-adjustable, while the rear end is held up by a PDS monoshock with unwanted steering movement controlled by a WP steering damper.

Fuel capacity is 23-litres while braking is done with Brembo callipers – twin 320 mm discs in front with four-piston callipers and 267 mm disc on the rear wheel with two-piston calliper. The frame on the 1290 Super Adventure R is made from Chrome-Moly stainless steel and weighs just 10 kg.