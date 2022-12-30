In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Ford, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 30 December 2022 4:43 pm / 0 comments

The Ford Mustang Mach-E has made its way to Malaysia, but the all-electric SUV hasn’t arrived through official channels. The units you see here are parallel imports, brought in by vehicle importer G-Mart Corporation.

Three units are available, all UK-specification Premium AWD extended range versions. Identically kitted, the dual-motor Mustang Mach-E examples are all priced at RM450,000 each, with G-Mart stating that they come with a five-year warranty.

Specification-wise, the Premium AWD features a 98.7 kWh battery (installed capacity, with usable capacity rated at around 91 kW), which provides it with up to 549 km of travel range (WLTP). This is marginally less than the nearly 600 km of range available on the single-motor ER Premium RWD variant.

The AWD’s motor setup offers 346 hp (351 PS, or 258 kW) and 580 Nm in terms of output numbers, with performance figures including a 0-100 sprint time of 5.8 seconds and a 179 km/h top speed. In comparison, the single-motor Premium RWD has 290 hp (294 PS, or 216 kW) and a slower century sprint time of 7.0 seconds, although the torque is identical.

In terms of charging, the Premium AWD Mach-E supports up to 150 kW of DC fast charging, and at the maximum charge rate, users will be able to add up to 106 km of range to the battery in just 10 minutes, with around 45 minutes needed to get the battery from a 10% to 80% state of charge

Standard kit includes a SYNC 4A 15.5-inch portrait-oriented central touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, dual-zone automatic air-conditioning, eight-way power adjustable front seats, wireless mobile phone charging and a hands-free tailgate as well as a 360-degree camera.

The AWD rides on 19-inch two-tone machined-finish alloy wheels and features red brake calipers. The Premium route adds on body kit elements and a panoramic glass roof as well a B&O 10-speaker audio system and dark headliner/black perforated Sensico upholstery with red contrast stitching to the interior.

Meanwhile, the driver assist and safety equipment list includes intelligent adaptive cruise control with Stop & Go and lane centring, lane keeping assist and lane departure warning and BLIS with cross-traffic alert. There’s also pre collision assist, which groups collision mitigation, forward collision warning, automated emergency braking, distance alert/distance indication and evasive steer assist under its ambit.