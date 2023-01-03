In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 3 January 2023 7:58 pm / 0 comments

Getting a major update for this year in Malaysia is the 2023 Honda Wave Alpha, priced at RM5,179 excluding road tax, insurance and registration with a two-year or 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects. There are three colour options for the Wave Alpha in 2023 – Nightfall Blue, Vivacity Red dan Clipper Yellow.

Biggest change for the incoming Wave Alpha model is the addition of Honda’s PGM-Fi to the Euro 4 compliant SOHC 109.2 cc single-cylinder engine. Power for the Wave Alpha is claimed to be 8.7 hp at 7,500 rpm with 8.7 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm, going through a four-speed gearbox with centrifugal clutch.

According to Honda, under World Motorcycle Test Cycle (WMTC) standards, the Wave Alpha records a fuel consumption figure of 1.41 litres per 100 km compared to the carburettor Wave Alpha‘s 1.71 litres per 100 km with engine starting using electric or kick start. Meanwhile, fuel capacity has been increased from the 3.7-litres of the previous generation model to the current 4.1-litres.

Also seeing an upgrade is the under seat storage space on the Wave Alpha, now at 7.3-litres, almost twice as much as the outgoing model. Weight for the Wave Alpha is listed as 98 kg, with seat height set at 768 mm off the ground.

For braking, the Wave Alpha gets a single hydraulic disc on the front wheel mechanical drum brake at the back, with wheel sizing – only cast alloy wheels are available – at 17 inches, shod with 70/90 front and 80/90 rear tyres. Suspension is done with telescopic forks in front while the back end is held up with preload-adjustable twin shock absorbers.