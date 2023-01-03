In Lifestyle, Watches / By Paul Tan / 3 January 2023 8:34 am / 0 comments

Casio has launched a new Edifice watch in Malaysia, the ECB-2000MFG-1A done in collaboration with Japanese manga artist Shuichi Shigeno who is behind Initial D and MF GHOST.

The red and black design is inspired by the Toyota GT 86 driven by MF Ghost protagonist Kanata Rivington. The characters ‘Gyaaa’ (meant to represent the sound of tyres screeching on the road) is stamped on the base of the dial and the underside of the leather band.

How does Initial D come in then? The underside of the band features Fujiwara Tofu Shop (Private Use), the lettering from the side of Initial D’s famous Toyota AE86 driven by protagonist Takumi Fujiwara.

The Edifice watch features Tough Solar charging, double LED Super Illuminator and sapphire crystal glass. There’s also Bluetooth connectivity to go with the Casio Watches app.

While the Initial D manga has long enjoyed an anime adaptation, MF Ghost will get its own anime version in 2023. When the MF Ghost anime craze starts, what better watch to be wearing than this special edition? If you want one, you can click here to get one.