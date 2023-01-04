In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 4 January 2023 10:34 am / 7 comments

A spectator was killed when a car hit him at the Dato’ Sagor Circuit in Pasir Salak, Perak on New Year’s Eve 2022 during the CCT Battle of Champion race, with footage of incident being widely circulated on social media.

In the video, two cars were shown racing closely before coming into contact, which forced one of the cars off the track and towards a group of people standing in an open area. The car then hit the 32-year-old workshop mechanic who was then rushed to Changkat Melintang Hospital but succumbed to his injuries at around 5pm.

According to event coordinator Yano Al-Mahadzir, 10 marshals were positioned at six sections around the track during the race and were told to ensure there were no spectators in the area where the incident occurred.

“However, during the last lap, they ran from the middle of the circuit and approached the area near the track,” he said when contacted by Berita Harian. Yano added the incident was the first time there had been a fatal accident during the nearly 10 years his company (Yano Auto Parts & Accessories) had been managing car racing competitions at the Dato’ Sagor Circuit.

Following the incident, the Perak state government said it would look into the full report from the organiser, Bernama reported. “On behalf of the state government I offer our condolences to the victim’s family and we do very much regret the incident,” said state education, higher education, youth and sports committee chairman Khairudin Abu Hanipah.

“I will announce the next course of action after I have gone through the full report including from the local authority on the technical aspects, spectators and racers’ safety, the officials on duty and so forth,” he added.