KL police is offering 50% discounts on saman for three days next week, January 10-12. Payments can be made at Balai Polis Trafik Jalan Tun H.S. Lee in the city, from 8.30 am to 4.30 pm.

JSPT KL says that the half price offer is applicable to saman excluding those involving traffic lights, emergency lane, double line overtaking, dangerous overtaking/queue cutting, accidents, non-compound (NC), court cases, exhaust modification and those involving heavy vehicles/lorries.

PDRM’s traffic investigation and enforcement department says that to get the discount, one must be present at Jalan Tun H.S. Lee and pay via cash or cards (cash recommended to avoid possible merchant terminal issues). If you’re paying online using MyBayar Saman, you’ll need to get a discount barcode at the location. No discount for payments via MyEG.

JSPT KL’s offer is for saman from all over the country, and not just those issued in KL. Reps are allowed if you’re lining up to pay on the spot, but those using MyBayar Saman will have to be present themselves. Great opportunity to wipe the slate clean at half price!